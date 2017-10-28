The Fast5 Ferns have gone down in their opening game of the Fast5 Netball World Series, losing 37-30 to England.

It was a dire finish for the Ferns, who scored four points in the second half, with England utilising their power play to come from 26-16 down to claim the win.

The Ferns used their power play in the second quarter, winning it 20-7, with Ameliaranne Ekenasio by far their most prolific shooter, racking up 24 of their 30 points, including 16 in the power play.

However, England were very productive on their two-point attempts, making 12 of 25, compared to New Zealand's 4/11 effort, while NZ also recieved little support from their other attacking options, who combined for just six points.

With England possessing a very strong lineup filled with their usual international, they won the second half 21-4 to pull away for a deserved victory.

New Zealand are next in action at 7.30pm against South Africa.