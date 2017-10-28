A high-scoring Steven Adams wasn't enough to stop his Oklahoma City Thunder from falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-116.

The Thunder centre scored 20 points in a thrilling matchup, his highest tally of the season so far. Adams also added eight boards including six offensive rebounds.

Reigning league MVP Russell Westbrook led the team with 27 points, while Paul George and Carmelo Anthony pitched in with 23 each.

Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns lead the scoring with 33 points and 19 rebounds, leading his team to their third win of the season.