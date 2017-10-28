A high-scoring Steven Adams wasn't enough to stop his Oklahoma City Thunder from falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-116.

The Thunder centre scored 20 points in a thrilling matchup, his highest tally of the season so far. Adams also added eight boards including six offensive rebounds.

Reigning league MVP Russell Westbrook led the team with 27 points, while Paul George and Carmelo Anthony pitched in with 23 each.

Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns lead the scoring with 33 points and 19 rebounds, leading his team to their third win of the season.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

SPORT

Breakers gun down Bullets to stay top

26 Oct, 2017 11:50pm
3 minutes to read
SPORT

Abercrombie to bring up 250th

26 Oct, 2017 12:50pm
2 minutes to read
SPORT

NBA player fined for hitting Adams in groin

25 Oct, 2017 9:44am
Quick Read