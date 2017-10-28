Extreme skiers have conquered the dangerous, avalanche-swept Caroline Face of Aoraki/Mt Cook.

The "outrageous" descent comes nearly 47 years after climbers first ascended the face. It was the last face to be climbed on the 3724m-high Aoraki, New Zealand's tallest mountain.

The European trio of extreme skiers - Italian Enrico Mosetti, and Britons Ben Briggs and Tom Grant - are understood to have made their descent yesterday. Mosetti's previous extreme skiing feats include a descent from the summit of Mt Triglav, Slovenia's highest peak, in 2015.

Aoraki/Mt Cook, New Zealand's tallest mountain, with the Caroline Face in shade.

The Caroline is extremely dangerous because of the risk of an out-of-control fall on steep ice, being swept away by an avalanche, and being hit by falling rock or falling ice that has broken away from ice cliffs. The 1800m face tops out between Middle Peak and Low Peak on Aoraki's summit ridge.

Extreme skiers have been eyeing the Caroline for more than a decade.

Swedes Magnus Kastengren and Andreas Fransson lined up at the top of the face in preparation for the first ski descent November 2013, but Kastengren slipped and fell 600m to his death down the other, western side of the mountain.

Fransson died in September 2014 in an avalanche on Monte San Lorenzo in Chile.

Yesterday's feat was first reported in Italian media, in which the conditions on the descent were said to be good.

Simon Middlemass, the manager of the New Zealand Alpine Club's lodge at Mt Cook village said the descent was "outrageous".

"They talked about skiing the upper bit to the ice cliffs then ducking out to the side towards the East Ridge and [coming] down there.

"But it sounds like they followed the climbers' line which is the line that goes directly right down - that's just hearsay - and that would be really impressive because the bottom part of the route is really threatened by ice cliffs.

"That's the thing about climbing the Caroline; it's not a hard climb, it's a dangerous climb."

Italian extreme skier Enrico Mosetti.

Mosetti, 28, made a notable solo expedition in Peru in 2015 and in 2016 was on an expedition on 6069m Laila Peak in Pakistan's Karakoram mountains in which one of his colleagues died in a fall.

After Kastengren's death on Aoraki, Graeme Dingle, who made the second ascent of the Caroline, told the Herald the face would be skied eventually, although it would be extremely dangerous.

"It's right up there. You make one blue, catch an edge or hit a lump of ice and you're gone and you're not going to recover."

The first ski descent of Aoraki/Mt Cook was in 1982. Middlemass said descents of the East Face were no longer unusual.

British extreme skier Ben Briggs.