Toro Rosso has given its strongest indication yet that Kiwi Brendon Hartley will drive fulltime with the team in Formula 1 next season.

Hartley is contesting his second successive Formula 1 race this weekend in Mexico after receiving an out-of-the-blue call-up a fortnight ago.

The 27-year-old filled in for Pierre Gasly last weekend while the team opted to keep him at the expense of Russian Daniil Kvyat for this weekend's round in Mexico City.

Team boss Franz Tost was quizzed about the decision to have the pair of inexperienced Formula 1 racers contest the remaining rounds this year at a press conference after practice this morning.

Tost's reply clearly suggests Hartley will have an extended opportunity in the sport's premier category.

"Because both are Red Bull drivers, both are high-skilled drivers, fast drivers and we want to test them for the rest of the season because there is a high possibility that this will be the driver line-up for 2018," Tost explained.

"Brendon is a very high skilled driver, very committed, passionate for motorsport. If we give him a competitive car he will be there and he will also fight in Formula One for success.

"And I hope that especially next year we will bring together a competitive package that he can also fight for victories and good positions," added Tost.

He was then asked about what the future holds for Kvyat.

"He is not anymore with Red Bull therefore he is free to decide whatever he wants to do," Tost added.

Hartley was 13th fastest in a troubled practice this morning where he suffered from engine trouble. He managed to post a respectable fastest lap however while Gasly barely took part because of engine problems in his car.