Promising Kiwi driver Jaxon Evans will take a smart approach to this weekend's Laser Plumbing & Electrical Hampton Downs 500.

The talented Evans leads the Australian GT Championship alongside Tim Miles in their Audi R8 LMS and could go a long way to securing the title with a successful weekend at the North Waikato track.

But with wet weather greeting teams in Friday practice and on Saturday, there is risk associated with putting it all on the line in the name of getting a race win.

Evans is going to take a measured approach of trying to balance gunning for a race win while being smart about protecting his championship lead.

"A combination of both," he told The Herald. "We turned up wanting to win at the other rounds but not expecting it. To get two from two so far is pretty cool.

"We will just approach it like we did the other two rounds - we certainly won't be taking it conservatively. We want to go out and win races. That is what race drivers want to do.

"We will be pushing hard but at the same time, at the back of my mind, we will be a little bit conservative if we have to but it will be full steam ahead to start with."

Evans is based in Australia and has made a name for himself this year with some impressive performances in the Porsche Carrera Cup. As a young driver just beginning his professional career a win in the Australian GT Championship would be a major boost as he looks at future opportunities.

"It would be very special," he admitted. "To race in this category against some very good drivers, some well-known Supercar drivers, is pretty cool. To win the championship in our first year in the category would be very good for my career moving forward.

"It would turn a few heads and hopefully open a few doors for me."

Evans was just seventh quickest in Friday's practice session that was topped by Kiwi veteran Matt Halliday in another Audi.

He wasn't too worried however as it was his first taste of the full international circuit at Hampton Downs. The only prior experience he has at the venue was on the shorter national circuit layout.

"I have only driven the old circuit so it is nice to come here to the new circuit for us," he said. "It is quite a challenge - that is good. As a driver, you like to go to learn new tracks and be faced with some challenges.

"It is a great facility and the extensions only add to that."

Qualifying will take place in wet conditions today with a top 10 shootout later in the day.