Local star Elfyn Evans grabbed a handy lead while Kiwi Hayden Paddon finished the first full day of Wales Rally GB in ninth place.

Welshman Evans opened up a 24.6s second lead over the six stages in his DMACK Ford Fiesta overnight as he headed off M-Sport duo Ott Tanak and championship leader Sebastien Ogier.

Ogier remained on track to claim his fifth straight world championship with a careful run on the wet and muddy roads.

Paddon struggled running 10th on the road and will have some work to do to make up ground over the weekend. He was 1:22.9s behind Evans and trailed all three of his Hyundai teammates.

Citroen driver Craig Breen went off the road in the final stage of the day and was left stuck in the stage.

A total of 14 further stages await drivers over the next two days.

Overnight Standings

1. Elfyn Evans (DMACK Ford)

2. Ott Tanak (M-Sport Ford) +24.6s

3. Sebastien Ogier (M-Sport Ford) +26.8s

4. Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) +37.1s

5. Jari-Matti Latvala (Toyota) +41.9s

6. Kris Meeke (Citroen) +42.0s

7. Andreas Mikkelsen (Hyundai) +52.0s

8. Dani Sordo (Hyundai) +1:13.9s

9. Hayden Paddon (Hyundai) 1:22.9s

10. Juho Hanninen (Toyota) 1:43.5s