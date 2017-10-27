This is the disgusting moment a Tottenham Hotspurs fan chucks a cup of wee at West Ham United supporters during the two sides Wembley Cup clash.

Shocking footage shows the man doing his business in a plastic container as his mates cheer him on.

The fan can be seen with his privates out, urinating into the cup in the video that has been shared thousands of times on social media.

As his mates film the sickening act, they can be heard cheering him on: "Not too much, that's enough, that's enough."

Once the unidentified man has filled the cup he can be heard telling his friends to "continue the video, continue the video" as he prepares to launch.

After the unconsented golden shower is complete, the group of fans can be heard chanting "we hate West Ham".

The disgusting video was filmed during the sides League Cup clash at Wembley where West Ham beat the Spurs 3-2 thanks to a remarkable second half comeback.

After the footage began to do the rounds on social media a host of Spurs fans spoke out condemning the lewd act.

Police have now launched an investigation in the hopes of identifying the men involved.