New Zealander Brendon Hartley posted the 18th fastest time in the first practice session for the Mexican Grand Prix this morning.

The 27-year-old managed to complete just 10 laps after being forced into the pits with an issue.

His car initially stopped on the track but he managed to get it going and limp back to the pits. The engine issue prevented him from returning to the track during the remainder of the session.

Toro Rosso ran youngster Sean Gelael in the second car instead of Pierre Gasly, who is expected to complete the second practice session later this morning.

Gelael completed 29 laps and set a time slightly faster than Hartley - good enough for 17th fastest.

Gasly will incur a grid penalty for Monday's Grand Prix.

"Box, box!" @BrendonHartley is asked to come back to the garage after stopping the car on track and then rejoining... #MexicanGP — Toro Rosso (@ToroRossoSpy) October 27, 2017

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas topped the timesheets, setting a lap 0.466s faster than teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton on the high altitude Mexican track.

The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were third and fourth quickest respectively while Ferrari drivers Sebastien Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were fifth and sixth.