Australias Min Woo Lee has stormed home finishing birdie, birdie, eagle to ensure Australia remain at the top of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship leaderboard after two rounds at Royal Wellington Golf Club.



Finishing a remarkable four-under through his last three holes saw Lee jump from tied fourth to now hold the outright lead, which was held by his roommate Shae Wools-Cobb overnight before he went three-over par today.



To excite local supporters, there is now two New Zealanders inside the top five with Wellingtons very own Kerry Mountcastle joining Nick Voke at three-under for the tournament.



In challenging afternoon conditions, Voke toiled throughout his round before back-to-back bogeys on 15 and 16 saw the lead Kiwi lose ground to shoot one-over. After recently winning on the Web.com qualifying series, its clear Voke knows that winning feeling and is still right in contention.



Mountcastle continued his impressive form to also be within striking distance heading into the weekend. After taking six weeks off work as an electrician to prepare for this event, he shot a second round of one-under par in front of friends and family.



"To have a group from Masterton come down today and join me was just awesome. Its great having the support there," said Mountcastle.



"It also helps knowing the course to know what the winds actually doing and what the best spots are to hit it in the wind, especially yesterday afternoon."



Just one shot back from his fellow Kiwis is Queenstowns James Anstiss who has gone under the radar this week. After returning from University in America for this event, his calm demeanour will have him in good stead ahead of moving day.



Northlands Luke Brown started the day on the cutline of six-over before carding the lowest round of the New Zealanders today signing for a three-under total.



Sadly, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship is now over for debutants Denzel Ieremia and Henry Spring who will leave Royal Wellington Golf Club with a wealth of experience.



With the tournament already at the halfway point, things will not slow down with the first tee time at 8:05am off both the first and tenth tee.



NEW ZEALAND TEAM



Nick Voke -3



Kerry Mountcastle -3



James Anstiss -2



Daniel Hillier +1



Charlie Hillier +1



Luke Brown +3



Ryan Chisnall +5



Mark Hutson +6



-cut-



Denzel Ieremia +7



Henry Spring +13



(leader -7)



