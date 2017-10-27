To represent one's country is a great privilege. But to represent one's motherland - and one's ancestral ties - pulls at the heartstrings in a unique and more powerful way, Toa Samoa ace Ken Maumalo says.

Gallons of ink have been spilled in the past month on the shock defection of Jason Taumalolo - as well as David Fusitu'a, Manu Ma'u and Sio Siua Taukeiaho - from the Kiwis to Tonga for this year's Rugby League World Cup campaign.

But for Maumalo, the issue deserves more nuance.

Born in south Auckland to Samoan immigrants, the 23-year-old wing attended English-Samoan bilingual classes at Mangere East Primary School and has spent his life fully immersed in Polynesian culture, including the odd trip back to the motherland.

Maumalo was overlooked by coach David Kidwell's Kiwis for this year's Rugby League World Cup, opening the door for a Samoa berth - yet, on some level, he understands the Tongan quartet.

Honouring his family is central to his efforts in Toa Samoa blue.

"It's pretty massive, all the players can say that as well - no matter what country you play for, once you go back to your mother country, it's a whole different ball game. It means so much more, trying to give back to family," Maumalo said.

"That's pretty much why I'm here in the first place, because of them."

This idea is well reflected in the Toa Samoa camp.

The team tries to speak primarily in Samoan - barring the instructions of Australian coach Matt Parish - and conducted their pre-Cup camp in steamy Apia.

For the Australian and Kiwi-born players in the squad, such as Maumalo, it has been a great way to get back to their roots and bond with new teammates.

They were all gunning for the same goal - to knock off pool opponents Scotland, Mate Ma'a Tonga and New Zealand. The quarter-finals - and beyond - then await.

Samoa have never progressed past the quarters of a Rugby League World Cup and have set down a final-four berth as their minimum target.

"The boys here come together as usos [brothers in Samoan] and we try to bond as brothers. It's always good to come to these sorts of camps," Maumalo said.

"This is my first World Cup, that's a massive goal I've achieved."

- NZN