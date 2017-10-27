Injury has forced the Kiwis into a late change for the Samoa clash on Saturday, which may force them into several positional changes.

Melbourne Storm second rower Kenny Bromwich picked up a groin niggle at training on Thursday afternoon, and has been ruled out of the World Cup opener.

He's been replaced in the 17 by Rooster prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who will play his 20th test for the Kiwis.

But the situation leaves the Kiwis coaches with a quandary, as Waerea-Hargreaves probably won't be able to play in the back row.

He started his career there, but has been in the front row for most of this decade.

Fellow Rooster Issac Liu may be able to take Bromwich's spot, but that would also be a stretch, as he has played almost all his NRL career at prop.

Another scenario, perhaps more likely, could see Simon Mannering move to the edge, with either Adam Blair or Martin Taupau replacing him at lock.

But that is also far from ideal, as the players have been preparing in different positions over the last seven days.

The situation highlights the lack of back row depth in the Kiwis squad, with the absence of Tohu Harris (injured), Kevin Proctor (suspended) and Alex Glenn (not selected).