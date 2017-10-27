When New Zealand opens its Rugby League World Cup tournament in Auckland today it will be guaranteed more interest by the decision of two Tongan players to represent their homeland rather than their adoptive countries - New Zealand in one case, Australia in the other.

Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita deserved better than the criticism their decision received from one or two Kiwi and Kangaroo players and others in the game in this country.

They passed up the chance to be in one of the two or three teams that dominate Rugby League and have a prospect of winning the cup.

They also turned their back on the chance to earn reputedly up to $50,000 over the five-week tournament representing Australia or New Zealand. Players representing the likes of Tonga and Samoa receive minimal match payments and a $30 per diem.

Sentiment beat salary for them and their Tongan teammates and communities have responded in kind. They are not the first Pacific players in the NRL to opt for their country of origin and will not be the last. Their decision is not just good for their sport in the islands, it is good for the game's international competition. Three is too few contenders for a World Cup, even rugby union's five World Cup winners are too few.

Both rugby and league ought to encourage their island-born professionals to give their international allegiance to their country of birth. Tonga, Samoa and Fiji already produce formidable sides from a competitive disadvantage. If they could tap all the talent they give Super Rugby teams, how much better international competition would be.