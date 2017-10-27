Kiwis veteran Simon Mannering believes having one referee in charge of matches will make things easier for players throughout the Rugby League World Cup.

The 14-team tournament is being played under international rules with just one match official controlling games rather than the two-referee system that's been employed in the NRL since 2009.

Mannering is looking forward to having a lone voice to listen to in the Kiwis tournament opener against Samoa at Mt Smart Stadium and expects it will provide better consistency with rule interpretations, particularly around the 10 metre gap and the speed of the play-the-ball.

"We've had two refs for a while now [in the NRL] but I enjoy one ref," said Mannering.

"Not necessarily that the game is ruled differently, just there's no grey area between what one ref is saying and what the other ref is saying.

"With just one officiator out there the buck stops with him, so I find it a lot simpler and easier to deal with for sure."

The two referee system was originally introduced to help combat the rise of grapple tackles and other illegal wrestling holds that were creeping into the game.

The extra set of eyes was supposed to improve accuracy and increase the speed of play but not everyone is pleased with the impact the change has had on the game.

Many fans and commentators believe it only creates more confusion and less consistency, and there is a growing push for the NRL to revert back to having just one whistle blower - as is still the case in the UK Super League.

Rather than constantly setting the 10 metres, World Cup referees will also need to pay close scrutiny to the play-the-ball - which was a dog's breakfast throughout the NRL season. That will put the onus on touch judges to help keep an eye on players creeping up offside.

"I guess we'll get a fair feeling of how they'll officiate with certain rulings with the speed and the tackle and all of that," said Mannering.

"As a player, it's your job to see where he's at and obviously push that to his limits and see what you can and can't do under how the referees rule."

Samoa skipper and former Kiwis forward Frank Pritchard says one referee will allow for a faster style of play, which may suit his side's intentions of getting a roll-on through the middle.

"I think the game is going to be a lot faster having just the one referee," said Pritchard.

"It's going to be controlled by the forwards, so it will need to be won in the middle.

"They've got big forwards and so do we, so we've got to do our best to move them around."

The 33-year-old Parramatta Eels back-rower played 27 tests for New Zealand between 2005 and 2013, before switching allegiances to Samoa.

He's looking forward to lining up against his old team - both during the match and also in the pre-game war cry showdown.

"It's what we're brought up to do and it's a part of our culture and heritage. A lot of emotion and passion goes into it," he said.

"I know what it's all about from having represented the Kiwis and doing the haka and my wife is Maori, so I know what it's all about and the same goes with Samoa.

"It's all about family and it's a war cry and a chance to represent our people and nation so we'll leave nothing in the tank."