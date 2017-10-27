This NFL fan has a real cheek.

The Miami Dolphins supporter avoided the queue at the women's toilets and instead parked up at the men's urinal on Monday (US time) - holding up her beer while flanked by two male co-relievers.

The woman was captured on video as she held the wall for balance while clutching her beer - and took one giant leak for womankind.

The woman uses men's bathroom at Miami American football game. Photo / via Instagram The woman uses men's bathroom at Miami American football game. Photo / via Instagram

The footage from Hard Rock Stadium during the game against the Jets was posted on Instagram by the football podcast laceoutshow, along with the caption: "Miami is officially a football town, FOLKS."

The pee posting made quite a splash - receiving more than 65,000 views and a stream of mostly positive comments.

"Well, you know how long the line is for the woman's bathroom. At least she didn't drop her beer that would have been a travesty!" retiredmsg wrote.

"At $16 a beer, I respect her holding that beer in the air! LOL," posted Hcaines24.

Peanuts_dad simply said about the unidentified woman: "Shes a keeper."

Others sounded a sour note.

"So if that was me in the ladies bathroom I would be arrested," jackpalmsun wrote.

And Cuban_rick said: "Keep this lady away from liquor for her own good. I'm sure when her buzz is gone this will be an embarrassing situation."

"I'm sure somewhere there's a guy he thinks she's a good girl and so faithful," added mattey291. "His high school sweetheart. If a man walks into a women's bathroom and does that he would be arrested immediately and will also be a registered sex offender."