All Blacks coach Steve Hansen would welcome a potential code switch from Kiwis fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Reports out of Sydney this week once again raised the prospect of Tuivasa-Sheck moving from league to union when his contract at the Warriors finishes at the end of next year's NRL season.

Growing up in Auckland, Tuivasa-Sheck made the New Zealand schools union team but went on to play a starring role for the Premiership-winning Roosters prior to assuming the captaincy at the Warriors last year.

The 24-year-old has long spoken of his desire to potentially return to union one day, and in reports this week his agent Bruce Sharrock indicated a move was a strong possibility.

Advertisement

While there would naturally be an adjustment period, on face value his ability under the high ball and broken field running would find a happy home in union.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is under contract with the Warriors until the end of 2018. Photo / www.photosport.co.nz Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is under contract with the Warriors until the end of 2018. Photo / www.photosport.co.nz

Interest in switching codes may be genuine, but it could also be a way of maximising competition and pushing for more money during contract negotiations with the Warriors and potentially other NRL clubs.

Hansen has not spoken to Tuivasa-Sheck but encouraged him to make the switch.

"No I haven't but I like the rumour," Hansen said before departing on the All Blacks end of year tour.

"If he comes over to rugby he'd be a good player I think. One of the franchises could pick him up and be quite handy."

Sonny Bill Williams, Brad Thorn, Matt Duffie, Ngani Laumape, Israel Folau and Karmichael Hunt are just a few examples of league players to make the successful switch in recent times.

"There's plenty of people that have done it. A good athlete will make the transition you've just got to give them time."

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara, who re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2021 today, also has no doubts Tuivasa-Sheck would handle the move.

"Everyone sees how he plays league. He's a freak," Perenara said.

"He could play any sport I reckon. He could come to rugby and probably be very, very good."

Hansen also revealed All Blacks rookie Jack Goodhue has been ruled out of the first match of the tour against the Barbarians next week at Twickenham due to sickness.

Anton Lienert-Brown, originally scheduled to spend the week at home, has replaced Goodhue, who will instead link up with the team in the second week ahead of the opening test in Paris.

It is a disappointing blow for Goodhue.

The Northland and Crusaders midfielder was certain to be involved, and possibly start at centre, against the Baabaas.

"You can't help illness you've just got to deal with it," Hansen said.

On a more positive note, Hansen was pleased Julian Savea will square off against the All Blacks after being called up to the Baabaas squad.

Savea was overlooked for the All Blacks - partly due to the fact his wife will have a baby mid-tour - but he will still be keen to prove a point.

"It's exciting for him. This is what we wanted for him to be able to go away and enjoy his rugby again and get some things like this. If he had been with us he wouldn't have been able to do that.

"It's a good opportunity for him to enjoy it - it's always a good occasion."