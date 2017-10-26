Conor McGregor's crossover fight against Floyd Mayweather in August sent the world into a spin as the undefeated boxing star took home his 50th win in the ring.

McGregor showed promise early on in the bout, taking the first few rounds by bullying Floyd with his superior reach.

But Mayweather was able to get the 29-year-old's measure and shut him out in the 10th round via TKO.

Controversy erupted over the result immediately after the fight with McGregor himself admitting he was "shocked" at the scoring. The MMA star later announced he was faring well under Mayweather's beating despite constantly losing his balance, prompting a former boxing doctor to disprove the Irishman and declare he was in danger of brain trauma.

One would think even the biggest boxing match in history had seen enough controversy by September.

But three months later, another expert has risen to poke the fire and prepare fans for a rematch.

A fresh crop of videos of the 50-0 immortal working out posted to his Instagram has iconic US sportscaster Jim Lampley suspicious with the 68-year-old pulling out a bombshell accusation.



"Why else is he putting out videos of him working out?" Lampley told TMZ. "He allowed Conor McGregor to 'win' three rounds. Why did the whole thing last 10 rounds, etc.? It's all a setup."

Lampley said Mayweather could easily make another $150 million from a rematch with the UFC lightweight champion, claiming "suckers" would be drawn to the spectacle.

"Why should he retire?" Lampley said. "He created a marvellous scam with this whole thing. He allowed Conor to quote 'win' three rounds, so the whole global MMA wish community could have something to latch onto.

"I think there's a decent chance, there's enough suckers out there, Floyd could maybe make another $150 million."

When asked if he thought Mayweather would be stupid enough to risk his legendary undefeated record for another shot at McGregor, Lampley replied in incredulity.

"Risk?" Lampley said. "Risk? Did you just associate the word risk with Floyd Mayweather? This is not about risk, young man. Risk has nothing to do with it. There's no risk involved for him.

"So we're betting on the question, does Floyd want to make another $150 million? Why would that even be a bet?"