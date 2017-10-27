So that was the first display of the Liberty Media 'Brave New World' of Formula 1.

The United States Formula 1 Grand Prix had all the pre race 'Razzmatazz' (an overused word after this Grand Prix) that the new American owners of the sport could possibly muster with dry ice machines, NFL style cheerleaders, an avalanche of paper chaff and the boxing announcer who has actually trademarked his famous phrase "let's get ready to rumble" introducing the drivers.

Add in a past US President in the form of Bill Clinton and the fastest man on Earth, on two legs at least, in Usain Bolt and you had the archetypical American sports event introduction.

The show was very much designed for the American audience and as such I thought it was great. It was entertainment USA style and flagged the sort of style that Liberty Media want to develop for the sport in the future but it has to be said that the fusion of showbiz and sport as it was presented in Austin, Texas may not have the same impact in most of the other countries the circus visits.

You can just imagine the crowd in Shanghai reacting the way the Texans did. Many more traditional followers of the sport thought the display was too long, too complicated and, well, just not Formula 1.

Unfortunately those 'traditional' followers are getting more and more long in the tooth and for the sport to prosper it has to move into a more modern era and compete with all the other entertainments that are on offer and attract the younger audience.

It remains to be seen just what the future will bring as the new owners try to transition the sport into the modern era and I think it will be a mixture of the showbiz presentation and a 'back to the future' approach to take the actual racing, the cars, the competition and that two hours when the business of racing reverts to an actual on track sport, that will bring the excitement back.

More simple cars, simple technology and, I hesitate to mention it, but actual racing with exciting overtaking.

The case for excitement was not helped when arguably one of the most thrilling drivers on track at the moment, Max Verstappen, whose stunning drive, from close to the rear of the field to a podium position, was completely overshadowed when he was demoted from that position by the race stewards for "exceeding the track limits" when overtaking the Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen, something that had gone totally unpunished for the entire race as other drivers exceeded the track limits.

As in rugby, consistency by those who are charged with officiating is important. That consistency was totally absent at the 2017 USGP and left a dark cloud over the race.

One very bright ray of sunshine was the appearance and performance of Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley. He did the job that was required of him and did that job well, very well indeed. His reward is another drive for the Toro Rosso team in Monday's Mexican Grand Prix and it is a reward he richly deserves.

His finishing position of 13th in Austin, will have disappointed some who may have expected more especially as his teammate, Daniil Kvyat who finished 10th, was under serious threat of losing his drive due to 'non-performance' issues.

A quick look at the lap times however show that Hartley actually out performed his vastly more experienced, in Formula 1 terms, teammate and turned in a good, solid performance that pleased his team.

When welcoming Eddie Jordan to Formula 1 with his eponymous Jordan racing team in the early 1990s the boss of McLaren at the time, Ron Dennis, said "welcome to the piranha club" and that sentiment applies just as strongly today. It is a fiercely competitive environment.

Formula 1 and especially the Red Bull organisation, are not known for sentimentality when dealing with their stable of drivers. Hartley has earned his drive in Mexico on merit, pure and simple.

He may well have a harder job in Mexico as he will be up against a new teammate in Pierre Gasly who is seen as a future star of Formula 1. If Hartley can have another solid weekend but this time prove to be the faster driver and earn some championship points for the team then his future at the top table of the sport may well be more certain.

Hartley possesses attributes that the Toro Rosso team desperately need, especially with a 'rookie' driver in the seat for 2018. He has experience of developing some of the fastest cars currently on racetracks and with the team having that rookie driver, a new car and a brand new relationship with a Honda engine, stability and experience will count for much.

He has the ability to give feedback for development, and that is of crucial importance.

Hartley has already climbed one mountain in his career being already a World Champion driver and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner. He climbed another when he drove in his first Grand Prix.

To add 'Grand Prix Winner' to his CV must be the next peak in his sights and will be, I am sure, his own personal Mount Everest and if that happens, when that happens, he will truly be one of New Zealand's greatest achievers in the world of motorsport.