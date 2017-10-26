World champion elect Sebastien Ogier has stormed to victory in the opening special stage on Wales Rally GB this morning.

The M-Sport Ford driver finished the short 1.49km test 0.4s ahead of Toyota's Jari-Matti Latvala and 0.5s and 0.6s clear of title rivals Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak respectively.

Kiwi driver Hayden Paddon posted the 11th fastest time in his return to the WRC, 1.6s slower than four-time world champ Ogier.

Stage cleared tonight with no problems - having some fun in the dark and mud. Now time to rest before a big day tomorrow #paddonspack pic.twitter.com/j5YV6k4EbP — Hayden Paddon (@HaydenPaddon) October 26, 2017

The Frenchman can win a fifth successive world title this weekend, while his M-Sport Ford outfit are all but assured of the manufacturer's crown.

"This could be a very special event for the team but we can't think too much about that," said Ogier. "We just need to focus on enjoying the rally and delivering the best performance we can."

Ogier holds a 37-point lead over teammate Tanak with the British fixture and next month's final round at Rally Australia remaining. Neuville is a further point behind.

The permutations are complex but to keep the championship alive until Australia, Estonian Tanak must score at least seven points more than Ogier this weekend while Hyundai's Neuville must take eight more.

It's a tough task against a driver who has been so dominant in Wales for the last four years.

Ogier also has the advantage of starting first in the opening leg, a position which secures the best grip on the muddy tracks.



"It's one of the most challenging rallies of the year and there is a real art to judging the grip levels through the forests," he added. "It's an event that takes a while to get to grips with, quite literally, but I have to say that I now feel at home on the Welsh stages."

A fifth drivers' title would promote Ogier to second in the all-time rankings. However, he would still be some distance behind Sebastien Loeb, who won nine in a row between 2004 and 2012 and will be in Britain to follow the fortunes of his fellow countryman.

The battle for the manufacturers' title is simpler. If one of M-Sport's three nominated drivers - Ogier, Tanak or Elfyn Evans - finishes in Britain, irrespective of the overall position, it will secure the four points that are required.

"It's hard to find the words to describe just what a momentous achievement we are on the verge of securing this week," said team principal Malcolm Wilson.

"But it's not done yet and we cannot forget just what a challenging event Wales Rally GB can be. The changeable weather, unpredictable grip and long days make it one of the most demanding events of the year."