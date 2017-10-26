A collective sigh of relief for All Whites fans with some good news on the injury front for striker Chris Wood.

Wood left the field 20 minutes into Burnley side's 3-0 English Premier League defeat at Manchester City on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said today that Wood was 'touch and go' to play in Tuesday's (NZT) Premier League clash against Newcastle.

The fact his is even in consideration will be good news for New Zealand Football ahead of the World Cup qualification matches against Peru next month.

"Woody has a chance, but he is touch and go for Monday," Dyche told the Burnley Express.

"He's responded well to treatment, and it's not a deep-seated problem, but we have to make sure with him."

Wood's absence would be terrible news for the All Whites, who face Peru in Wellington on November 11, and in Lima five days later.