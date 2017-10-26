New Zealand Warriors and Kiwis fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck remains open to a switch to rugby and make a run at the 2019 Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks.

The former New Zealand schoolboy rugby representative has one year left on his current contract with the Warriors.

His manager Bruce Sharrock has told the Sydney Morning Herald that Tuivasa-Sheck is getting in the stage of his career where it's now or never to make a switch in codes.

"It's entered discussions, I'm not going to deny that," said Sharrock told the Australian newspaper.

"We've talked about it and we've certainly talked about it before.

"That's his background, the All Blacks are a world-recognised team with an amazing success rate. If you thought you were good enough to be a part of it, it's not a bad ship to be a part of," Sharrock added.

"He's at a stage in his career where if he is going to [switch codes], it's probably going to be sooner rather than later," Sharrock said. "Not many people can shift later in their career, it makes it very tough."

After signing a three year contract with the Warriors from the Roosters in 2015, Tuivasa-Sheck told Sydney's Daily Telegraph that he turned down a offer from New Zealand Rugby.

"I think it is every Kiwi boy's (dream) to be an All Black and it is definitely mine," Tuivasa-Sheck said two years ago

"Hopefully, one day that dream happens."

"We had a rugby union offer on the table," said the former Otahuhu College flyer.

"It was in New Zealand. I sort of told (his manager) that I feel like I am still growing in league. I feel like I am still to peak.

"I don't want to be the average league player that almost made it. I really wanted to do something in the game."

Former Warriors winger Ngani Laumape made the switch to rugby union in 2016 and made his All Blacks debut this year after a standout season for the Hurricanes.

Former Melbourne Storm player Matt Duffie is set to make his All Blacks debut on the Nothern Tour after making the 37-man squad.