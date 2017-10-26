Winx will spread 95 per cent of the thoroughbred stardust throughout Australasia tomorrow, but we will get through undercard top end races on both sides of the Tasman as a lead-up.

Starting with the A$1 million Manikato Stakes at Moonee Valley tonight and through to the Listed Soliloquy Stakes at Ellerslie late tomorrow afternoon.

John Bell has been patient with Kapoor and she was making just her fifth raceday appearance when she destroyed a strong maiden field at Taupo two weeks ago.

She was taken on in front and just when she looked likely to crumble in the home straight she powered away. That is the sign of a very good horse.

Difficult to know what went wrong with Belle Du Nord when she could finish only eighth in the Desert Gold Stakes at Hastings late last month, a huge disappointment after her terrific first-up second at Taupo.

She had a week or two to freshen then went to the Ruakaka trials on October 10 to produce a gallant effort to head off the locally trained Romancer after looking certain to finish second. She will be ridden by Australian apprentice Zac Spain.

Florence Jean did a huge job to finish second in the Gold Trail Stakes. The likelihood of better conditions here than at Hastings will suit.

Campari from an inside gate can be right in this.

Dijon Bleu has shown she can handle 'off' tracks. She has also won on decent footing so rates highly here.

Comin'Through has his first start in Race 6 since his fifth in the Queensland Derby.

Hiflyer always looked up to winning in top company and tomorrow he gets a chance to prove that in Trentham's $70,000 Grant Plumbing Thompson Handicap.