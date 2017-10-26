Lydia Ko has returned to the top of the leaderboard on the LPGA Tour after firing a first round seven-under par 64 at the latest event in Malaysia.

Ko, who finished second at last week's event in Taiwan, has been slowly returning to her best form over the past few months, and her opening round is perhaps a culmination of the previous run of strong results.

Ko came into the Malaysian event having reeled off five straight top 25 finishes, including two second-place results, and she is in a strong position to go one step further following a pace-setting opening round this afternoon.

The 20-year-old had a flawless round, carding seven birdies and no bogies to sit a shot clear of Australian Su Oh.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Ryan Fox and Michael Hendry are off the pace at the prestigious World Golf HSBC Champions event in China.

Hendry carded a one-over 73 while Fox fired a one-under 71. American Brooks Koepka leads the tournament at eight-under.