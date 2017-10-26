Australias Shae Wools-Cobb has dominated the opening day of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship with an opening round of eight-under (63) to hold a four-shot advantage over leading Kiwi, Nick Voke.



On a picture-perfect day at Royal Wellington Golf Club, Wools-Cobb took full advantage carding seven birdies and one eagle, which included a record breaking front nine of 29.



This made things challenging for the number one ranked New Zealand amateur to keep up as Voke carded a flawless round of four birdies and zero bogies to start his campaign in tied fourth alongside Sean Maruyama (JPN), Lloyd Jefferson Go (PHI) and Min Woo Lee (AUS).



"It was solid. If youd said Id shoot four-under at the start of the day Id certainly take it. In round one you can go backwards and its quite hard to stay at the top," said Voke.



The confident Kiwi seems in control of not only his game, but mentally as well.



"Confidence comes and goes and if youre confident in your processes and how you approach the game the outcome will take care of itself. Even though I shot 67 I was happy with what I did and what I could control. If I do that every day Ill be happy."



NEW ZEALAND TEAM



Nick Voke -4



Kerry Mountcastle -2



James Anstiss -1



Daniel Hillier -1



Mark Hutson +3



Charlie Hillier +3



Ryan Chisnall +4



Denzel Ieremia +5



Luke Brown +6



Henry Spring +7



(leader -8)



Wellingtons very own Kerry Mountcastle was the next best with a very impressive round of two-under par. His round included five birdies but he matched that with three bogeys to slow him down.



"Its an awesome feeling and even better to see my name up there on these huge scoreboards," said Mountcastle.



"I can actually read my name on these ones."



Today New Zealand and the Royal Wellington Golf Club was broadcast to over 160 countries worldwide, showcasing the beauty on offer in this country and will once again be LIVE on SKY Sport 3 tomorrow afternoon from 4:00-7:00pm.



The first ball will be struck at 8:00am once again with Mountcastle opening the day and will certainly look to build on his opening round in the forecasted calm conditions.



- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Golf NZ