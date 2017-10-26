One corporate bookmaker has already conceded defeat and paid out more than $1 million in bets on glamour mare Winx to win Saturday's Cox Plate at Moonee Valley for the third time in a row.

Sportsbet is paying A$1.4 million into the accounts of over 3000 punters, The Australian newspaper reports.

"Winx looks unbeatable so we thought, 'why make our punters wait for the inevitable?'" a spokesman said.

"The last time we paid out was on Black Caviar making it 25 straight and winning the TJ Smith Stakes back in April, 2013. She was $1.12 for that race.

With other betting outlets, Winx is the $1.15 favourite to take the Cox Plate and make it 22 wins in a row.

Trainer Chris Waller said jockey Hugh Bowman had a smile from ear to ear this morning after Winx's final gallop ahead of the A$3 million race.