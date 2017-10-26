A spell of Japanese solitude reinforced Sam Webster's desire to continue in Cycling New Zealand's track programme.

Webster has been named alongside fellow Olympic silver medallists and three-time world champion team sprinters Ethan Mitchell and Eddie Dawkins in a revamped squad to contest the Oceania championships and World Cups in Poland and Britain next month.

New Zealand's programme culminates with February's world championships in the Netherlands and April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Webster was one of six international riders chosen to compete with 2500 Japanese on the country's Keirin circuit.

Once he received approval from his teammates and coach Anthony Peden, Webster immersed himself in a privileged cycling tradition.

"It was full contact racing with nine riders in each race, and all the races are bet on.

"Before races there were four days of no communication with the outside world. You hand over your phone and laptop to prevent any match fixing."

Webster rode seven races, mixing with internationals such as Dutchmen Matthijs Buchli and Theo Bos, and Australian Shane Perkins.

"We lived in a small house up on a mountain in a bamboo forest. It was fun training with new guys, but made me realise the quality of training partners in New Zealand is incredible, and the support is mind-blowing."

Webster said the experience was surreal and, at times, he felt like a greyhound.

"You'd be told a crowd of 2,500 people would be in attendance, but only about 40 would mill outside on the track. Everyone else was in a betting room watching on tv, so there was quite a disconnect.

"Fans would also yell tactics in a race. In the city of Aomori, one guy was so happy I won the first two races he was joyously chanting my name through the fence. Then, when I finished fifth in a rain-affected final, he was yelling expletives and trying to spit at me.

"I went from being his best friend to public enemy No.1."

The event confirmed Webster's desire to win Olympic gold in Tokyo.

"I lived about 1.5 km from the 2020 [Games] track, so I've raced on that and we've gathered a lot of data.

"I paid for my expenses while I was up there, so it was a big financial undertaking, but I came out refreshed.

"It took me back to racing outdoors under bright lights, like at the Manukau track in 2007 and 2008 which drove my passion for the sport."

The absence of Olympians Piet Bulling, Lauren Ellis and Jaime Nielsen means younger riders will get opportunities in the endurance programmes across the season, starting with the Oceania championships from November 20-23.

Among the men, four-time junior world champion Campbell Stewart and fellow junior world medallists Tom Sexton, Jared Gray and Hugo Jones loom as contenders to join incumbents Nick Kergozou, Dylan Kennett and Regan Gough.

The women's endurance squad has four of its five riders - Michaela Drummond, Racquel Sheath, Kirstie James and Rushlee Buchanan - back from the team that earned bronze at the world championships in Hong Kong.

However, Bryony Botha and Elyse Fraser have been added to the mix.

New Zealand team for UCI World Cup in Pruszkow (November 3-5) and Manchester (November 10-12):

Sprint: male - Bradly Knipe, Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell, Jordan Castle, Zac Williams; female - Emma Cumming, Natasha Hansen, Olivia Podmore.

Endurance rider Jessie Hodges will compete in Poland; Campbell Stewart and Tom Sexton will ride in Manchester.