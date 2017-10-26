New Zealand Golf is proud to welcome Frank Nobilo and Greg Turner into the New Zealand Golf Hall of Fame.



The two who combined for their famous International team win at the 1998 Presidents Cup in Melbourne, were both inducted at an emotional dinner in Wellington last night ahead of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (26-29 October).



They join a select group of Arthur Duncan, Charles Howden, Oliver Hollis, Stuart Jones and New Zealand's only major tournament winners Sir Bob Charles and Michael Campbell in the Hall of Fame.



Nobilo is one of world golf's most respected television analysts and Turner is a renowned course designer who oversaw the revamp of Royal Wellington, who is the host of this week's prestigious event.



Nobilo who competed in 27 major championships, with his best result a fourth placing at the US Masters in 1996, remains the only New Zealander to have finished in the top-10 of all four majors. He showed raw emotion after what was a special night for him and his family who sent videos of support.



"Its a true honour to be inducted and this means a lot to me and my family. It was a cheap shot showing a video of my daughter, but its been a very humbling and amazing evening," said Nobilo.



He played in three Presidents Cups, twice as assistant captain, and represented New Zealand in 11 Dunhill Cups and 12 World Cups before he was forced to retire early in 2004 with ongoing back pain.



Turner carried the New Zealand flag on the European Tour for nearly 20 years. He won 12 professional tournaments, four on the European Tour and six on the Australasian Tour which included victories at the New Zealand Open in 1989 and 1997.



"To be compared alongside these names is something very special. This game has given so much to me and so many memories, so I cannot thank everyone enough for being here and supporting me," said Turner.



He joined Nobilo in the International team in the 1998 Presidents Cup where they combined to beat Davis Love and Justin Leonard in the foursomes on the way to the International team's only victory over the United States.



Turner retired relatively young from the pro ranks, and started a golf course design company. His influence is evident at Millbrook, Royal Wellington, Harewood, Cromwell, Russley and a growing number of other layouts.



Nobilo and Turner have left his mark on the game in New Zealand. As multiple winners on tours around the world to off the course in design and broadcasting, they remain large influencers of the game in this country. It is therefore with great honour, that New Zealand Golf proudly admit Gregory James Turner and Frank Ivan Joseph Nobilo to the New Zealand Golf Hall of Fame.



GREG TURNER PLAYING RECORD



Professional Wins 1984 New Zealand PGA Championship



1985 Fiji Open



1986 Singapore Open



1986 Scandinavian Open



1989 New Zealand Open



1990 Johnnie Walker Classic



1991 Palm Meadows Cup



1993 Italian Open



1995 Turespana Open



1997 New Zealand Open



1997 British Masters



1999 Australian PGA



Amateur Teams 1982, 1984 Eisenhower



Professional Teams 1998 Presidents Cup



Dunhill Cup (10 times between 1986 - 2000)



World Cup (11 times between 1985 - 2000)



FRANK NOBILO PLAYING RECORD



Amateur Wins 1978 New Zealand Amateur Champion



Professional Wins 1982 NSW PGA Championship



1985 New Zealand PGA Championship



1987 New Zealand PGA Championship



1988 PLM Open



1991 Trophee Lancome



1993 Turespana Open



1994 Indonesian Open



1995 BMW International Open



1995 Sarazen World Open



1996 Deutsche Bank Open



1996 Sarazen World Open



1997 Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic



1997 Indonesian Open



1997 Hong Kong Open



1997 Mexican Open



Amateur Teams 1978 Eisenhower



Professional Teams 1994, 1996, 1998 Presidents Cup



Dunhill Cup (11 times between 1985 - 1998)



World Cup (12 times between 1982 - 2000)



