Tune in for live coverage of the Vantage Black Sticks Womens team announcement this Friday morning.



Head coach Mark Hager will name his side to compete at the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final from 17-26 at Harbour Hockey Stadium in Auckland.



The announcement will be streamed live on the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page (facebook.com/nzblacksticks) from 10:30am Friday 27th October (NZ time).



Everyone who likes the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page will be notified through the mobile app or website as soon as the broadcast goes live.



- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Hockey NZ