Rally ace Hayden Paddon's approach to this weekend's Rally Great Britain will be to survive the first day and attack over the weekend.

The New Zealander returns to the World Rally Championship fold at the season's penultimate event having missed the last round in Spain and will immediately find himself in a baptism of fire.

Paddon will start the event 10th car on the road in the wet, muddy roads in and around the Welsh forests.

"Road position will play a key part here and we'll adapt to those conditions the best that we can," the Hyundai factory driver told The Herald.

Advertisement

"We know we will lose quite a bit of time on Friday but in saying that we have a few fast guys behind us as well so we'll keep an eye on them. The guys at the front will probably build a bit of a margin but then come Saturday it will turn around and we might be able to make some time up.

"You do have to go in with the mental approach of being patient. It is unrealistic to think about winning stages 10-cars back on the road so it will almost be like a different rally - minimise the damage on Friday and then make the time back on Saturday."

Despite the event being run slightly earlier in the year than normal the conditions will still feature the traditional boggy stages and lack of grip beyond the first few cars although the rain is forecast to subside later in the weekend.

"It is always pretty similar here," the 30-year-old said. "We have seen in the recce wet, muddy conditions. I think the rain is supposed to ease as the week progresses but the roads will still be predominantly wet so it is going to be a pretty traditional Wales Rally GB."

Paddon will pilot one of four Hyundai i20s this weekend as the Korean manufacturer looks to try and keep both the drivers' and constructors' titles alive for the championship finale in Australia next month.

Four-time reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier holds a 37-point advantage over M-Sport Ford teammate Ott Tanak, while Hyundai's Thierry Neuville is a further point back in third. M-Sport leads the manufacturers' title with a nearly unassailable 83-point advantage over Hyundai.

"I think both championships are a foregone conclusion now anyway," Paddon said. "I think it is important for each individual driver and the team to finish these last two events on a high building towards last year.

"It is really about individual results, getting some information data and improving the car.

"I would like to put everything that has happened this year behind us and get a couple of good scores on the board to finish the year off."