New Zealand Breakers stalwart Tom Abercrombie will bring up his 250th Australian NBL match in the side's showdown with Brisbane.

The star swingman will level current coach Paul Henare's 250-match total on Thursday night, but remains well off Mika Vukona's current 328 games.

He's won four ANBL championships in his time in the black singlet - starting in September 2009 - to become the club's second-highest points scorer.

"I don't keep track of that sort of stuff, but it's amazing how quickly it sneaks up on you - 250 games feels like it has gone by in the blink of an eye. It's a nice milestone to tick off," the 30-year-old Tall Black said.

Scalded in their first-up loss to Cairns, the Breakers have since put together a decent run of form, twice downing Sydney Kings and then Melbourne United.

They currently sit on top of the ANBL table, just ahead of Perth.

The well-travelled Abercrombie, who has played across Europe and Turkey, hoped to help keep the Breakers' hot streak going in Brisbane.

The Bullets have won one and lost two of their games to date.

"We've spoken about what a good performance it was in Melbourne but we've also spoken about the need to focus on the next one against Brisbane," Abercrombie said.

"They are a team that wants to get up and down at pace, (so) the key for us is to slow down their guards and play at a pace we're happy with.

"They have some guards that can get things going in a hurry."