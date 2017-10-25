New Zealand's elite track cycling teams have been named for next month's two World Cups in Europe and the Oceania Championships in Cambridge.

The team has blended experienced and developing riders with a view to February's world championships in the Netherlands and April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Sprint-focussed squads will be taken to the World Cups in Pruszkow, Poland and Manchester, Britain.

The world champion men's team sprint will lead the way.

Ethan Mitchell and Eddie Dawkins return from competing at the London Six-Day competition while Sam Webster is back after racing in the Japan Keirin League.

Natasha Hansen, a top-six qualifier in sprints at the world championship, will lead the women's group.

The men's endurance squad, who won silver in the team pursuit at this year's world championships, is largely intact with Nick Kergozou, Dylan Kennett and Regan Gough returning. Kennett is working his way back to fitness, while Gough has just returned from a European season on the road.

Missing is Piet Bulling, who is taking time away from the sport. His absence opens up opportunities for the likes of four-time junior world champion Campbell Stewart and fellow junior world medallists Tom Sexton, Jared Gray and Hugo Jones.

The women's endurance squad has three of its four riders back from the team that won bronze at the world championships in Michaela Drummond, Racquel Sheath and Rushlee Buchanan.

Jaime Nielsen is missing after suffering glandular fever in the wake of her one-hour record ride, while Rio Olympian Lauren Ellis is expecting the birth of her first child in November.

That offers opportunities for Bryony Botha, Elyse Fraser and Kirstie James to join the team pursuit combination.

"It's nice to have your best available all the time, but with some riders not available it also presents an important opportunity to develop our depth as we look ahead to Tokyo and beyond," Cycling New Zealand chief executive Andrew Matheson said.

"We are under no illusions that we did not perform to expectations at Rio but at the same time we are not jumping at short-term patch solutions.

"We have had some outstanding results on the global stage at junior level for the past few years and this presents an opportunity to give some of this talent some invaluable international experience."

Matheson expects a strong Australian team to head to the Avantidrome in Cambridge for the Oceania Championships, which provide qualifying points for international competition.

"It will give an early indicator looking towards world championships and to the Gold Coast."

The New Zealand team for the UCI World Cup in Pruszkow on November 3-5 and Manchester on November 10-12 is:

Sprint: male - Bradly Knipe (Southland), Eddie Dawkins (Southland), Ethan Mitchell (Auckland), Jordan Castle (Manawatu), Zac Williams (Auckland); female - Emma Cumming (Southland), Natasha Hansen (Southland), Olivia Podmore (Canterbury).

Endurance rider Jessie Hodges (Waikato) will compete in Poland while Campbell Stewart (Manawatu) and Tom Sexton (Southland) will ride in Manchester.

Elite female:

Sprint: Cumming, Hansen, Podmore.

Endurance: Michaela Drummond (Manawatu), Rushlee Buchanan (Waikato), Bryony Botha (Auckland), Elyse Fraser (Canterbury), Kirstie James (Southland), Racquel Sheath (Waikato).

Elite male:

Sprint: Mitchell, Dawkins, Sam Webster (Auckland), Williams. (Also Jordan Castle (Manawatu) riding for West Coast North Island, Callum Saunders - Tasman, Bradly Knipe - Southland).

Endurance: Regan Gough (Hawkes Bay), Jared Gray (Waikato), Hugo Jones (Canterbury), Nick Kergozou (Southland), Dylan Kennett (South Canterbury), Sexton, Stewart.