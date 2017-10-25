The clever headline in The Australian newspaper reckoned "Sock, horror".

Yes, the Melbourne Cup is up to its ankles in a fashion argument which has stopped a very small part of the nation.

The Victoria Racing Club has bowed to pressure and changed its dress code, allowing men to go sockless in the members area at Flemington.

In other words, the VRC is no longer digging its toes in.

The VRC's General manger of customer engagement Caroline Ralphsmith stated: "Men in the VRC Members' enclosure can now choose not to wear socks with their dress shoes."

A well known British stylist and etiquette expert William Hanson was quoted as being aghast, telling the 3AW radio station in Melbourne: "It's not common-place here, thank heavens. No one of quality stock will be doing it, I assure you".