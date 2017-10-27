The 2017 Rugby League World Cup is set to kick off with this highly-anticipated clash between two of the sport's most dominant sides, Australaia and England, at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

The Kangaroos are widely expected to claim their 11th World Cup title, and will be wanting to begin their tournament with a first up win against a side that will likely be one of, if not the most, challenging teams in the competition.

The last time these two sides met at a World Cup ended in a 28-20 win to the Australians in Cardiff four years ago, with the reigning world champions looking to extend their 22-year undefeated run against Europe's top side.