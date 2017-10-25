Chip Ganassi Racing have signed 22-year-old British driver Ed Jones to their IndyCar Series program for 2018 after missing out on Kiwi Brendon Hartley.

The 2017 IndyCar Rookie of the Year will pilot the No. 10 NTT DATA Honda, teaming up with four-time champion and Indianapolis 500 winner Kiwi Scott Dixon.

Kiwi Formula 1 star Hartley had been linked to the seat before getting his opportunity with Toro Rosso at last week's US Grand Prix. The 27-year-old has been retained for Mexico this week and is likely to stay on with the Red Bull-backed outfit for the rest of 2017.

Jones scored a best finish of third at the Indianapolis 500 this season after taking the Indy Lights Championship in 2016 on the strength of two wins and nine podium finishes.

Advertisement

"This is truly an honour to have the opportunity to drive for Chip, his organization and to represent NTT DATA," Jones said.

"Chip runs one of the biggest and best motor racing teams in the world, and equally as important, is a proven winner across each series he competes in from Le Mans to Indianapolis and beyond.

"I want to get up to speed quickly and learn as much as I can."

The youngster is looking forward to working with one of the sport's greatest ever drivers in Dixon.

"Scott is a legend in the sport, and to get the chance to team with him is an amazing opportunity.

"I think I'm joining the team at a perfect time when the playing field is being reset with common aero kits, and everyone is adjusting to a new formula. I'm really looking forward to getting in the car and getting underway with our 2018 campaign."