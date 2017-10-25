Power-packed Tongan league centre Konrad Hurrell has made his mark before the league World Cup even starts after a run in with a snake.

Or make that a snake left its mark on Hurrell.

A nervous looking Hurrell can be seen on Instagram being coached by a snake handler during a day out in Cairns where the Tongans open their campaign against Scotland on Sunday. The snake appears to strike leaving Hurrell bewildered.

Hurrell - who had a controversial career at the Warriors before joining the Titans - is among the former Kiwis whose presence has helped turned Tonga into the World Cup dark horses.

Advertisement