New Zealand have one chance left to win their first bilateral ODI series in India after a day when the drama began before the first ball.

India comfortably won the second game by six wickets to level the three-game rubber in Pune. However before the match, Indian board officials sacked the curator at the Maharashtra Stadium, Pandurang Salgaoncar.

A sting operation involving a television channel appeared to include discussions about doctoring the pitch for the second ODI.

Board officials initially suspended Salgaoncar before dismissing him from his job. An inquiry is looming.

It was a bad day for Salgaoncar and also for New Zealand, who were well beaten in the 100th ODI clash between the countries.

India had already passed their century against Sri Lanka (155 matches), Pakistan (129), Australia (128) and the West Indies (121). This was India's 50th win to 44 defeats and leaves all to play for at Kanpur on Sunday night.

New Zealand have tried and failed on five previous occasions to win an ODI rubber in India, three times having taken the series to a decider.

New Zealand won the toss but were restricted to 230 for nine and India completed the job with four overs to spare.

A string of decent partnerships - 57, 66 and 59 for the second, third and fourth wickets -- essentially avoided any major drama for India and made progress towards the win relatively straightforward.

New Zealand's new ball bowlers, Tim Southee and Trent Boult, didn't have much success with their short balls and both disappeared into the crowd courtesy of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli.

Captain Kohli's dismissal, chasing a widish ball from medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme, briefly opened a window for New Zealand; as did Dhawan's uppish drive to cover in the 40th over. But New Zealand simply didn't have enough runs to work with.

Dinesk Karthik, a 32-year-old given another opportunity in the national team, took it with an unbeaten 64, securing the win with a sweetly-timed cover drive.

Fast bowler Adam Milne worked hard and deserved his fine figures of one for 21 off eight overs, working up good pace, while spinner Mitchell Santner impressed too, finding turn and bounce, twice beating Karthik comprehensively.

New Zealand were in trouble early and came up at least 40 runs short of where they needed to be.

Key batsmen Martin Guptill and captain Kane Williamson, along with lefthand opener Colin Munro, were gone inside the first seven overs.

Guptill edged man of the match, the classy Bhuvneshwar Kumar, to the wicketkeeper; Williamson went lbw to Jasprit Bumrah, after a referral, the ball nipping back and being on track to strike leg stump; and Munro fell to a clever slower ball from Kumar, which deflected off the inside of his bat.

Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, whose 200-run stand essentially won the opening ODI in Mumbai for New Zealand, had another revival job on their hands.

Taylor, after a couple of nice strokes to the fence, fell to a sucker play, a short ball down leg side which he attempted to pull but succeeded in touching a catch to wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.

Canterbury lefthanders Latham and Henry Nicholls knuckled down and put on 60 off 82 balls, but it was hard going as India's spinners went to work.

The pitch occasionally held up and while Latham had some success sweeping - and twice getting runs with a gently paddled reverse sweep off the backside of his bat - the bowlers held the whip hand.

Round arm offspinner Kedar Jadhav proved particularly challenging, the batsmen unsure if the ball would turn or skid on. The runs dried up.

A year ago, Jadhave proved a surprise success when he took six wickets for 46 against New Zealand off 10 overs in the first three ODIs of that rubber and again did a fine job in Pune, albeit wicketless.

At 29, Latham was dropped by Dhoni off legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and at 37 had an escape when Axar Patel, diving forward behind square leg, couldn't quite reach a slightly uppish sweep.

Eventually Latham was bowled trying to sweep and misjudging the line against left armer Patel, and Nicholls lost his leg stump to the impressive Kumar.

Colin de Grandhomme provided the bright part of a disappointing innings with his highest ODI score.

After taking 10 balls to get off the mark, the clean-hitting de Grandhomme found his range and got 23 off his next 10. His strokeplay, especially off his legs through mid wicket, was top quality.

But it was always an uphill march from an unpromising start against a committed, thoughtful bowling attack to get something defendable.

Kumar and Bumrah, blending slower balls with adroit changes of pace, were on song, sharing five wickets and the spinners did the rest, keeping New Zealand's batsmen in check.

Three T20 internationals will wrap up the tour, which New Zealand will enjoy far more if they can create a spot of history this weekend at Kanpur first.