Superstar rower Mahe Drysdale is confident of beating in-form Robbie Manson to regain the coveted single sculls spot in the New Zealand squad for the European season.

The 38-year-old Olympic and five-time world rowing champion confirmed yesterday he's returning to the single scull - and that a fourth Olympic medal in Tokyo in 2020 is his ultimate goal.

"That's the path I'm headed on and the goal is to get back in as good a shape as I can and try to earn that spot back", Drysdale told Radio Sports Reuben Mama.

"I'm relishing that challenge of really testing myself and trying to get back to where I need to be."

Drysdale took 10 months off after his dramatic gold medal at the Rio Olympics, but only returned to training with Team NZ at Lake Karapiro on Tuesday.

He left for Europe last night for two long distance races, including a 9km shotgun start with 300 other boats in Bern, Switzerland on Saturday.

Drysdale believes he can pip Manson, who clocked a world best time in Poland in June, at the national trials in February 2018. "I back myself to take it up another level."

"Tokyo is the reason I'm back. To make it there I first need to get my spot back in the team and hopefully I can do that in the next four months. If I can do that, I'm going to be pretty competitive on the world stage."