Auckland have been crushed by Wellington inside three days in the opening round of the Plunket Shield domestic cricket competition.

The Ace's were bowled out for 286 in their second innings at the Basin Reserve yesterday to lose by an innings and 205 runs.

Six Auckland batsmen, led by opener Jeet Raval with 73, made starts, but none was able to push on for the really big score to take the match into the final day.

The Firebirds shared around the wickets, with seamer Ian McPeake having the innings best figures of 3-51.

The home side had taken control on the opening day, when they dismissed Auckland for a paltry 62.

They then amassed 553-3 declared in reply, with Michael Papps (316 not out) and Luke Woodcock (151) putting on a New Zealand first-class record opening stand of 432.

Another record fell at Mt Maunganui, with Central Districts middle-order batsman Brad Schmulian scoring 203.

His knock - which took just 207 balls and featured 34 boundaries, three of them sixes - surpassed the previous highest score on debut in New Zealand first-class cricket of 175 set in the 1880-81 season.

It helped CD to 313-7 declared, in reply to Northern Districts 439-5 declared.

At stumps on day three of a rain-affected match, Northern were 17-1, a lead of 143 runs.

At Hagley Oval, Otago were 192-2 in their second innings at stumps on the third day, needing 47 more runs to defeat defending champions Canterbury.