The best version of Kiwi three-year-old Weather With You has finally turned up this campaign to put his Victoria Derby campaign back on track.

The Cambridge gelding arrived in Australia four starts ago with a huge reputation and was immediately a Derby shortener after a brave fresh up second but a couple of one-paced runs to follow looked to have left his Derby dream in tatters.

But it burst back into reality yesterday with a stunning stayer performance in the A$130,000 Geelong Classic, putting all the pressure into the race outside the leader for new rider Mark Zahra before kicking clear at the top of the straight.

That saw him hold out Ocean Park colt Ocean's Fourteen for his first career win and one that has seen his odds for the Derby in nine days time slashed from $26 to $13.

"I think a culmination of factors helped today - blinkers on, a better draw and even the give in the track," said co-trainer Andrew Forsman.

"So he will head straight into the Derby now." The Baker-Forsman stable are likely to have two in the Derby, with stablemate Vin de Dance also on target and set to contest the A$200,000 Vase at Moonee Valley on Saturday, the race fellow Kiwi three-year-old Sacred Elixir won his way to finishing second in the VRC Derby last season.

The Cambridge stable couldn't back up in yesterday's other feature when Lizzie L'Amour dropped out after leading but there was still a strong New Zealand connection to the A$326,000 Geelong Cup with the Mike Moroney-trained Vengeur Masque landing some big bets with a huge staying performance.

The European import is part owned in New Zealand and was recording his first Australian win in 12 starts but did run second in last year's Queen Elizabeth during the Melbourne Cup carnival.

He now heads to the Melbourne Cup, with trainer Moroney comparing him with his former Cup winner Brew.

"He reminds me of Brew and I think has only really just come of age."