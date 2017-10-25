The head groundsman at Pune's stadium, where the second ODI between India and the Black Caps is set to start at 9pm (NZT), has been suspended and barred from entering the ground over match fixing allegations, espncricinfo.com reports.

This follows a sting operation by India Today that allegedly showed Pandurang Salgaoncar agreeing to prepare the pitch to suit two particular bolwers.

He is also seen giving details of the pitch to undercover reporters, posing as bookies.

- More to come