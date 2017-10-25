The two American conquerors of the ASC Classic will be back in 2018.

Jack Sock and Lauren Davis will be returning next year to defend their respective tennis crowns.

Such news is always a fillip for the tournament, as the stars havent always aligned for Auckland champions to return to Stanley St.

Sock has had a career year. Aside from the ASB Classic, he also snared a title at Delray Beach, beating then world No4 Milos Raonic in the final. He also reached the last four at three other tournaments, including a memorable run at Indian Wells (regarded as the fifth grand slam) where he beat Grigor Dimitrov and world No5 Kei Nishikori, before falling to Roger Federer in the semifinal.

Sock has also claimed three top 10 scalps this year, which saw his ranking rise to a career-best 14, although he has since slipped to No21.

Sock has always performed well in Auckland. Unlike some other high profile players, who arrive rusty in January, Sock is always quick to find his groove and his game is suited to the Auckland hardcourts.

In 2014, as world No100, he upset No12 Tommy Haas on the way to the quarter-finals and in 2016 he beat David Ferrer and Kevin Anderson before losing to Roberto Bautista-Agut in the final.

Im really excited to be coming back to the ASB Classic, said Sock. I have some amazing memories winning there. Playing on centre court, its an incredible atmosphere and [the fans] bring so much energy.

Lauren Davis of USA wins against Croatian Ana Konjuh in the final of the ASB Classic tennis tournament.

Davis was one of the most unlikely champions in the events history, considering the field that week included Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams. But it was a richly-deserved victory, as the then world No61 beat four seeds on her way to the title, including highly-rated Croatian Ana Konjuh and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Davis has had an up and down year since, but maintains her place in the top 50 (47) and claimed a victory over Agnieszka Radwanska at Eastbourne.

I cant wait to come back to Auckland, said Davis. I have some of the best memories and most memorable experiences, winning my first WTA title there.

More player signings will be announced in the coming weeks with the full mens and womens lineup to be announced later next month.