Kiwi racer Marcus Armstrong has taken inspiration from Brendon Hartley's break-through into Formula 1.

The teenager watched Hartley complete his Formula 1 debut with Toro Rosso on the same weekend he won the Italian Formula 4 Championship giving him a double shot of encouragement as he embarks on his own journey to the sport's premier category.

"Brendon is one of the nicest guys I have ever met at a race track and I am really glad he got the opportunity," Armstrong told The Herald. "He did a terrific job last weekend. It is difficult to get the opportunity but it is brilliant to see that he performed very well.

"It has also given us Kiwis a big push forward.

"[Formula 1] is what we want to do and it is why I am living on the opposite side of the world pushing."

Armstrong has enjoyed an incredibly successful season as well - not only did he win the Italian Formula 4 Championship but he narrowly missed out on the German equivalent as well, finishing second by a small margin.

Those achievements coupled with his position in the Ferrari Young Driver Academy have certainly helped launch his career in Europe.

"I think it has been valuable for my reputation, the Toyota Racing Series star said. "I have been part of a brilliant family - the Ferrari and Prema Racing family. It is positive in every way that we managed to win this season.

"To be fair Formula 4 is certainly a starting category in the European world but of course it is brilliant to win the Italian championship. Obviously it has big support from Ferrari and is quite widely followed.

"It is really good for my confidence as well.

"I am glad we sealed that championship because losing the German championship was heart-breaking really.

"My goal right from the beginning was to win both championships. To come so close is not the easiest to take. In my opinion, even though we won the Italian championship it will always be in the back of my mind that we just missed doing the double."

Armstrong is already in negotiations for a drive in Europe next season and he remains hopeful of contesting the Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand this summer.