The time has come for 10 New Zealand amateurs to compete for their ticket to both The Masters and The Open at the 2017 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship starting tomorrow.



Hosted by the Royal Wellington Golf Club, 116 players will go head-to-head for the biggest prize in amateur golf with the chance to create history.



NEW ZEALAND TEAM



Nick Voke, Daniel Hillier, Ryan Chisnall, James Anstiss, Luke Brown, Denzel Ieremia, Mark Hutson, Kerry Mountcastle, Henry Spring and Charlie Hillier.



All players arrived in the capital to simply stunning weather and are ready to get things underway. After months of rain, the weather gods have shone on Upper Hutt this week and helped the course be at its very best for our guests from around the globe.



Nick Voke, who is our number ranked amateur proved why with his recent win at the Web.com qualifying series in Nebraska City two weeks ago. Voke finished with a final round 65 to win by one shot.



"Its clear that everyone understands the magnitude of this event, I think the mission of this tournament is to improve grass roots golf," said Voke.



This is the Aucklanders fourth year at this event and feels now is his time.



"if there was a New Zealand champion here this week it would be huge and thats why we are here and we will put our best foot forward.



The opening ceremony is set to light up the week with The Royal New Zealand Defence Force Black Falcons flying over the course at 5:30pm on Wednesday along with the traditional New Zealand welcome for the 120 golfers and many staff.



Broadcast to over 160 countries worldwide, Asian Tour Media will produce a high-definition broadcast, which includes three hours of live coverage each day. A 30-minute highlight show will also be created after the conclusion of the event, all of which makes the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship the most televised amateur golf tournament in the world.



First ball is to be struck at 8:00am tomorrow morning with our very own James Anstiss officially starting the tournament in New Zealand style. Live coverage will be broadcast on 26 and 27 October between 4 - 7pm and from 11:30am - 2:30pm on 28 and 29 October (Auckland time)



ROUND ONE TEE TIMES HERE

- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Golf NZ