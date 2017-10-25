Kiwis veteran Simon Mannering is determined to restore some pride and belief in the black and white jersey, starting in Saturday's Rugby League World Cup opener against Samoa.

The 31-year-old lock forward says the World Cup is an opportunity to regain the wide support of the New Zealand public after a poor run of results over the last 12 months.

The Kiwis head into the Mt Smart Stadium clash having won just one of their last six encounters since coach David Kidwell replaced former coach Stephen Kearney last September, and the 42-test veteran admits they have a point to prove.

"We just want to make New Zealand proud of the Kiwis team," said Mannering.

Advertisement

"For sure we've had times where we've let them down with our performance in the past and we just want a country that's proud of their team.

"We're going out there to put in a good performance for New Zealand and for our teammates and supporters."

- More to come