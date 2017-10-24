Kiwi Supercars driver Fabian Coulthard has become a father just a day after competing at the Gold Coast 600.

Coulthard's partner Becky gave birth to twins - a boy and a girl - on Monday just hours after the New Zealander lost the lead of the Supercars Championship.

Mackenzie Rae Coulthard weighed in at 6.17lb and Carter Stephen Coulthard at 4.63lb, with Lamb posting on social media that "both are strong and healthy".

The Shell V-Power Ford driver has fallen to second place in the standings and will head to New Zealand next week to compete in the penultimate round at Pukekohe Park Raceway.

He trails Red Bull Holden Racing's Jamie Whincup by 17 points.