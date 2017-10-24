Two-time Le Mans 24 Hour winner Earl Bamber is eyeing a move into Supercars next year.

The factory Porsche driver in the World Endurance Championship was a spectator at last weekend's Gold Coast 600 as he attempts to put together a deal to race in the Pirtek Endurance Cup as a co-driver in 2018.

He has already been given clearance by Porsche to race as there are no schedule clashes next season.

"I have said before that I want to go to Bathurst and try to do the 1000 and the Enduro Cup, and that is definitely on my radar," Bamber told Speedcafe.com.

"For sure (I want to try and talk to a few teams). It is always good come down and see what is going on in the paddock.

"You can watch it on television or read what is going on, but it is always a bit different to see how it goes in person.

"I bumped into Roland Dane [Triple Eight boss] the other weekend in Fuji so it is nice to come down here and see a few friends.

"Obviously if you want to do it [the Pirtek Endurance Cup] you want to be with one of the front running teams to have the best shot at doing well.

"You don't just want to be there to make up the numbers.

"Hopefully it looks like the schedule will fit as well and I don't think there will be any clash for the first time.

"When there is that chance for sure you want to try and grab hold of it and get the best opportunity.

"I have just got to work through it and see if there is any potential opportunities."

Bamber is leading the World Endurance Championship alongside his Porsche teammates Tim Bernhard and fellow Kiwi Brendon Hartley.

The trio can wrap up the championship next weekend in Shanghai.