Canterbury batsman Tim Johnston won't be venturing out of his crease any time soon.

Johnston produced a bizarre run out during his side's first innings of their Plunket Shield clash against Otago.

After defending a short ball in front of him off Black Caps paceman Neil Wagner, Johnston casually began to walk towards the ball. But Wagner got there first and had a successful shy at the stumps, dismissing Johnstone for 24.

Wagner is becoming a regular to strange run outs.

During New Zealand's win over Bangladesh in Christchurch in January, he was given run out when he had clearly gone past the stumps before they were broken.

However although Wagner had grounded his bat, at the moment the bails were taken off his entire body, and bat, were off the ground.