A top female footballer has chastised the tabloids for using pictures and a blog detailing an alleged attempted rape by an English Premier League star.

Ex-QPR Ladies striker Alexandra Nord said she woke to find the married international was naked and lying on top of her.

Swedish Alexandra had gone to the hotel with the married international to sober up after a clubbing session in London.

She fell asleep fully clothed on the bed before waking to find he had stripped off her tights and underwear and was naked on top of her.

Advertisement

In a second blog addressed to the media she said she had never agreed to the use of pictures and telling her story.

"It's my story. I've been avoiding you when you've been chasing me across London because I never wanted to be a part of your gossip magazine in the first place, I wanted to tell a story about a much much bigger problem that is happening to loads of girls and women across the globe, daily.

"Second, this happened to me 6 years ago, get over it it's not even news anymore.

"Thirdly, it's not about naming and shaming it's about getting my story across and raise the voice of millions of women that's been in the same situation. I've had women contacting me saying that MY WORDS made them press charges or made them realise that they've been abused and that's what matters!!

"I'm not accusing anyone of anything I'm telling my story and what I think is wrong. I'm trying to highlight a problem that's much bigger than just my story and I never wanted this to be this big so please have some respect."

Nord, who did not name the footballer, posted the account of the attack after joining the #metoo campaign set up in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein Hollywood sex scandal.

She has since left QPR and appeared on reality show The Bachelor in Sweden.

She did not report the 2012 attack to police.