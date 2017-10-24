Utah Jazz swingman Joe Ingles has been fined US$15,000 for hitting Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams in the groin.

Ingles appeared to strike the Oklahoma City centre from the side with his left hand while Adams was guarding Rudy Gobert in the third quarter. The Jazz defeated the Thunder 96-87 on Sunday NZT.

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the fine today.

It's not the first time Adams has been struck in the nether regions in an NBA game.

The first time he took a shot to the groin was during the 2016 playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, where centre Draymond Green appeared to intentionally kick him.

Utah visits the Los Angeles Clippers today, and Ingles is listed as probable because of stomach distress.

The 6-foot-8 Australian is averaging 14.7 points, tied for the team high. He is shooting 63 percent from the floor, tops in the league among players with at least seven attempts.