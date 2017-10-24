New Zealand coach David Kidwell has taken aim at Jason Taumalolo over his shock World Cup defection, accusing him of cowardice and warning he faces a player-driven ban from the Kiwi team.

As the Kiwis prepare for their World Cup opener against Samoa on Saturday, Kidwell opened up about one of the most explosive selection episodes in New Zealand's 109-year history.

Taumalolo stunned Kiwi hierarchy with his decision to play for second-tier rivals Tonga, robbing Kidwell of his most destructive ballrunner in New Zealand's quest to topple the Kangaroos.

Kidwell says it is not in his nature to hold a grudge but claims Taumalolo went behind his back and three weeks on from the Tonga defection bombshell, the pair have still not spoken.

"The issue I have is I would have liked Jason to tell me to my face (that he didn't want to play for New Zealand)," Kidwell said.

"I can understand why he wanted to play for Tonga and represent his heritage but I just wished he showed me some respect.

"I found out that he wanted to play for Tonga from a third party. He never told me - I still haven't heard from him or spoken to him.

"I'm not going to have any ill-feeling towards Jason but if he explained things to me, I would have at least sat down and said, 'OK, what are your reasons?'.

"I would never step in someone's way of representing another country if that player doesn't feel connected to the New Zealand jumper.

"I have 24 guys in this team now who feel they belong to the Kiwis and will play for the jumper. That's the attitude I want."

Taumalolo says he wants to honour his heritage by playing for Tonga but Kiwi insiders believe the Cowboys wrecking ball simply doesn't rate Kidwell as a coach.

Tensions first surfaced 12 months ago, when Taumalolo was left on the bench for 26 minutes of New Zealand's 26-6 loss to Australia in Perth. Kidwell later revealed it was a tactical blunder from a rookie coach, admitting he forgot Taumalolo was on interchange.

It is understood some Kiwi stars are bitterly disappointed with Taumalolo and Kidwell says there is no guarantee the playing group will want him back in a black-and-white jumper.

"I still don't know why he doesn't want to play for us," he said.

"If he has an issue with me, I'm not aware of it. I coached Jason when he was in the Junior Kiwis.

"If there is an issue, I just wanted him to see me and tell me how he was feeling. I'm an open book. I'm not closed. I'd like to think I have a mindset where I listen to people.

"It won't be up to me whether Jason plays for New Zealand again. It won't be the selectors either.

"It will be players. I'm trying to shape our culture at the moment and they are the ones driving it."

Several other Kiwis have followed Taumalolo's lead including Manu Ma'u, Sio Siua Taukieaho and David Fusitu'a.

New Zealand skipper Adam Blair is adamant the Kiwis can overcome the loss of Taumalolo, who will turn out for Tonga against Scotland on Sunday.

"It was a surprise. The team management and myself didn't know what was going on (with Taumalolo) until the team was announced," he said.

"But our focus is on the players that want to represent our country. The media keeps bringing it up, but we've put the Taumalolo stuff behind us."

- The Courier-Mail