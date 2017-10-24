Unwanted All Black winger Julian Savea will face Steve Hansen's side on next month's northern hemisphere tour.

The 46 test try scorer has been called up by the Barbarians for next week's match at Twickenham and the following week's match against Tonga in Limerick.

Savea will face the haka for the first time at Twickenham as the Barbarians attempt to emulate their famous wins of 1973 and 2009.

The other New Zealanders so far confirmed in the squad include captain Andy Ellis as well as Mitchell Drummond, Richie Mo'unga, Dominic Bird, Atu Moli and Dillon Hunt who will join the All Blacks following the game.

On Monday, Hansen went with six outside backs in his squad who together can't match the 54 tests played from Savea since his debut in 2012.

Uncapped Matt Duffie joined David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Damian McKenzie, Waisake Naholo and Seta Tamanivalu in the outsides backs named for the end of year tour.

Savea last played for the All Blacks in the third test against the Lions in Auckland when Ioane withdrew from the game due to the flu.

The All Blacks didn't use him during the Rugby Championship saying the wanted to see more from him at provincial level where he has helped lead Wellington to Saturday's Championship final.

"We're really happy with how he's going but it's a long term plan with Jules," Hansen said on Monday.

"He and his wife are due to have a baby shortly so we want him to have a big off season. Those two things combined with us thinking 'stick with the plan and let's have us look at some other people'," Hansen said.